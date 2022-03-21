Awareness campaigns on drug abuse conducted

BASAR, 20 Mar: A team from the police, the tax, excise & narcotics and the health departments, in collaboration with NGO Guumin Rvgo Kwlaju (GRK-Basar) and the Basar unit of the APPWS, conducted a series of awareness campaigns on the drug menace and its abuse, under the initiative of the Leparada district administration, at Tirbin, Dari and Sago circles of the district from 18 to 20 March.

The campaign focused on sensitising the people to the ill-effects of drug abuse and addiction; its effect on physical and mental health; and various legal provisions against its illicit trafficking under relevant Acts. The campaign also emphasised on the roles and responsibilities of parents, schools and the society in safeguarding the young ones from falling prey to drugs.