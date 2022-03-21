IMC team leaves for Goa on study tour

NAHARLAGUN, 20 Mar: A team of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), led by Mayor Tame Phassang, on Sunday left for Goa under its ‘capacity-building tour programme’.

During the two-day tour, from 21 to 22 March, the team will visit the North Goa municipal solid waste management plant and the South Goa municipal waste management plant, and also take part in a meeting with the officials to gain knowledge on solid waste management, informed Phassang.

“The solid waste management plant of the IMC is also on the process, so we have decided to visit and get firsthand information about the modalities and technology,” the mayor said, and reiterated his appeal to the public

to cooperate with the IMC in keeping the capital region clean.

The IMC team includes the mayor, six corporators, Commissioner Likha Teji, and other officials.