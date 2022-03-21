Freight train service from Nlg likely to be operational soon

BORUM, 20 Mar: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is likely to start its freight train service from the Naharlagun railway station soon. This was informed by the NFR officials who carried out an inspection here on Saturday.

Briefing reporters, NFR Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Ashok Kumar Dey said, “It is necessary that the freight service is made operational from Naharlagun railway station at the earliest. We are now working on making all necessary facilities available for freight service to begin in the state, including construction of a ramp, stock yard and godown.”

Stating that the railway authorities and the administration are working closely, Dey claimed that all issues would be resolved within a couple of weeks.

“There is also the issue of parking, especially for APSTS transport buses, and we have identified space for the same. We hope that soon other facilities will also be enhanced for the passengers and general public at the railway station,” he added.

ICR DC Talo Potom, Papum Pare DC Minga Serpa, the ICR and Papum Pare DTOs, the APSTS senior superintendent of Itanagar and ISBT, senior officers of the agriculture department, the district tourism officer, the station master of the Naharlagun railway station and officials of line departments were also present.