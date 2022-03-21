Karatekas bag 7 medals in national inter-varsity championship

NAHARLAGUN, 20 Mar: Arunachal won one gold, two silver and four bronze medals in the All India Inter-University Karate Championship, which was held in Kurukshetra, Haryana, from 14 to 17 March.

Mesom Singhi won the gold in the women’s individual kata event, while Abab Sangdo and Yame Gyadi bagged the silver medals in the men’s individual kata and women’s individual kumite (fight), respectively.

The bronze medals were won by Doni Neri (-67 kg), Rajesh Flago (-75 kg) and Yaki Dignium (-68 kg) in the individual kumite events.

The team comprising Yaki Dignium, Karsang Yanga, Reyum Haji and Bamang Yamu bagged the four bronze medals in the women’s team kata.

All the players are practicing the shotokan style of karate under the National Shotokan Federation of India (NSKFA).

The Arunachal Karate-Do Association (AKA), led by its president Likha Tara, felicitated all the medal winners at a function organised at the AKA headquarters club here on Sunday afternoon.

Tara, who is also the president and chief instructor of the NSKFA, presented bouquets to the winners and congratulated them on their achievement.

Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago also attended the function and encouraged the players to practice harder to achieve greater heights in the future.

Present on the occasion were, among others, NSKFA president Tai Hipik and NSFA general secretary S Deben Sharma.