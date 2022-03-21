Arunachal bag 7 medals at national bench press, deadlift and powerlifting c’ship

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: Arunachal bagged three gold, as many silver and one bronze medals at the National Bench Press, Deadlift and Powerlifting Championship, which concluded in Surat, Gujarat, on 20 March.

Marjom Ete clinched one gold medal each in full powerlifting and deadlift events in the 56 kg junior category, while Ongbem Mossang won a gold medal in the deadlift event in the 56 kg junior category.

Both Ete and Mossang won the ‘champion of champions’ titles in their respective categories.

Katbang Bayang (60 kg), Bamin Talu (56 kg) and Tedo Kino (60 kg) won a silver medal each.

While Bayang bagged the medal in the deadlift event in the senior category, Talu and Kino won their medals in the full powerlifting and bench press event, respectively, in the junior category, informed Arunachal Powerlifting Association vice president Techi Joram Tara.