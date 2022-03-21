Police brutality in Mechukha PS, IHRO demands suspension of erring police personnel

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: A complaint regarding police brutality has been lodged with the state unit of the International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO) by the brother of a resident of Padusa village in Shi-Yomi district.

Complainant Taje Padu said that his brother Tachuk Padu was brutally assaulted by police personnel, led by Constable SK Singh, at the Mechukha police station (PS) on the night of 18 March while in custody, inflicting grievous bodily injuries.

Tachuk Padu was arrested by the Mechukha police in connection with Case No (02/22) u/s 447/353/323/506 of the IPC on 18 March, the complainant said. He claimed also that his brother has been arrested and a case registered against him for a “petty thing and without any reasonable ground.”

“Such kind of police brutality is a total violation of human rights,” the complainant said, and urged the IHRO to take up the case and initiate appropriate action against the erring police personnel.

Meanwhile, the IHRO said on Sunday that it has taken up the case and demanded immediate suspension of Constable Singh.

Condemning the incident, the IHRO said that justice must be delivered to the 33-year-old victim, who has reportedly been referred to the TRIHMS from the Aalo general hospital.