Workshop on destination mgmt & homestay hospitality held

ANINI, 20 Mar: Members of local communities, along with homestay operators and tour operators participated in a two-day training programme and workshop on ‘Destination management and homestay hospitality’ organised here in Dibang Valley district by the tourism department from 18-19 March.

‘The importance of tourism’, ‘art of communication development for tourism’, ‘waste management at destinations’, ‘housekeeping and food production’, ‘benefits for stakeholders in rural tourism and homestays’, and ‘conservation of natural and cultural resources through tourism’ were the main topics of the first-of-its-kind tourism awareness programme in the district.

The training programme, which saw the participation of 28 trainees, was held in collaboration with the Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT) and the Arunachal Pradesh Society for Education and Development (APSED), led by Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam, tourism adviser Raj Basu and filmmaker Sunil Chauhanand Pankaj Trivedi, along with a team of resource persons from the SFCI, Itanagar.

The programme was coordinated by District Tourism Officer (in-charge) Anung Lego.

Earlier, on 16 March, the tourism department conducted a meeting with homestay operators on the topic, ‘Revisiting destinations and reviewing hospitality’ in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district.

It is worth mentioning that the tourism department has started a tourism awareness drive in the post-Covid pandemic situation with the theme ‘Tourism for all’, in order to motivate the stakeholders to overcome the post-Covid situation on reopening of tourism in the state.

With this workshop, the tourism department has covered three new destinations – Tuting, Yingkiong and Anini – under its ‘Reaching to the unreached’ programme.