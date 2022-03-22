DHS assures to prevent ‘mushrooming of unqualified practices’

NAHARLAGUN, 21 Mar: Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr M Lego assured to “improve the quality of healthcare delivery services and prevent the mushrooming of unqualified practices in healthcare institutes in the private sector.”

He was speaking at a two-day state-level ‘review meeting-cum-training on Clinical Establishment Act (CEA), 2010’ for all DRAs-cum-DMOs, district coordinators and DEOs, which was held at the Administrative Training Institute here on 16 and 17 March.

Dr Lego, who is also the member secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for CEA, said that, under the CEA, every health facility has to be registered, except those establishments that are run by the armed forces. He also informed that any clinical establishment running without registering under the CEA shall be dealt with under Section 41 (1) of the CEA, 2010.

CEA state nodal officer Dr Subu Tasso Kampu spoke on registration of online health aggregator; installation of PSA oxygen plant at all major hospitals; proper display of citizen charter; signage, and rules of biomedical waste management.

CEA state coordinator Dr Dampak Mindo spoke on the steps to be taken while inspecting hospitals, laboratories, nursing homes, imaging centres, dental clinics and other clinical establishments, “with an inspection manual.”

APSC CEA state coordinator Dr Tara Dada also spoke.