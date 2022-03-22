Tedir urges teachers to be proactive

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: Education Minister Taba Tedir made an appeal to the teachers to think of whole of Arunachal Pradesh while discharging their duties, and said that they should be ready to work wherever they are posted.

Inaugurating a five-day orientation programme for ECCE (early childhood care & education) teachers under Mission Shiksha at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here on Monday, Tedir said that teachers play a decisive role in shaping the future of children.

The minister hailed the teachers “for their concerted effort in improving the education scenario of the state.”

Mission Shiksha Director Sachin Rana also spoke.

PRT teachers from almost every district are attending the programme.

Also present during the inaugural session were SCERT Director Ranphoa Ngowa, Mission Shiksha Joint Director Bango Palon, the SCERT joint director and the SCERT principal. (DIPR)