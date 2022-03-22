E-office portal launched in East Kameng

SEPPA, 21 Mar: East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla on Monday launched the e-office portal at the district’s trade & commerce department for electronic movement of files.

The e-office aims to support governance by ushering in more effective and transparent inter- and intra-government processes. The vision of the e-office is to achieve simplified, responsive, effective and transparent working of all government offices.

Training was also imparted to the various heads of offices who were present to familiarise themselves with the concept of e-office, as well as to initiate e-office in their respective departments at the earliest. (DIPRO)