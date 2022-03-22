Training prog on PR system begins

PALIN, 21 Mar: PRI members and officials of line departments of Palin East and Palin West blocks of Kra Daadi district are participating in a three-day block level ‘foundation-cum-functional training programme on the PR system in Arunachal Pradesh through SPICE model’, which got underway here on Monday.

Organised by the State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), the programme is aimed at highlighting the constitutional mandates of the PRIs, with focus on the SPICE model, the GPDP, the DPDP and the district planning committee. It will also feature a session on the Sustainable Development Goals

and all the centrally-sponsored schemes.

Kra Daadi DC Higio Tala said that all the PRI members should know their responsibilities, powers and functions, and coordinate with the block and district functionaries.

SIRD&PR Assistant Director Tamar Baki presented a brief on “the SPICE model devolution to the PRIs, constitutional provisions, and implementation of power devolution and various sectoral committees.”

He also conducted a session on the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992, with reference to the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997, ‘the Amendment Act, 2018’, ‘Understanding the process of GPDP planning’, and ‘Issues and challenges of GPDP’.

District Panchayat Development Officer Rido Tarak informed the participants that such training will be conducted in the coming days in Tali, Pipsorang, Yangte, Chambang, Tarak Lengdi and Gangte blocks.

Over 45 participants are attending the training programme. (DIPRO)