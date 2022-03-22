Mental health awareness prog held at DNGC

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: A mental health awareness programme themed ‘Targeted intervention on mental health’ was organised by the Papum Pare District Mental Health Programme, in collaboration with the Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), under the aegis of the health services directorate, at the college here on Monday.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan emphasised on the importance of the wellbeing of one’s mental health and on “talking more about mental health.”

Midpu Mental Hospital senior psychiatrist Dr M Pangkam spoke on the topic of ‘Suicide prevention’, during which he elaborated depression, its symptoms, and the clinical characteristics that lead to suicide. He also spoke about behavioural indicators of depressed people “as a majority of people fail to seek help and

take drastic steps like suicide.”

Psychiatrist and social worker Dr Dagrik Gara spoke about stress and general anxiety disorder, its causes, diagnosis and treatment. She also discussed panic disorder, phobic disorder, post traumatic stress disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The programme was attended by, among others, faculty members, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and other students of the college.