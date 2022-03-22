Skill training prog organised

DAPORIJO, 21 Mar: Twenty rural youths from different villages participated in a weeklong ‘skill training programme’ organised by the Upper Subansiri KVK here from 15-21 March.

The aim of the training programme was to “cover unemployed youth and make them skilled in the field of vermicompost production for better utilisation of farm resource as well as income generation from the sector,” the KVK informed in a release.

Addressing the inaugural session on 15 March, District Agriculture Officer Rukdam Jeram urged the youths to “practice organic farming for better health and income,” while HDO Dr Malar Bui spoke on the “importance and scope of horticulture in the district.”

Arvind Pratap, Gyati Yakang, Topi Riba, Dr Dipankar Hazarika and Deepjyoti Bora from the KVK trained the youths in “different aspects of vermicompost preparation,” it said.

The programme included an exposure visit to a successful farmer’s field.