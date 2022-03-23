Exposure trip, workshop for students organised

PASIGHAT, 22 Mar: The East Siang IPR department organised an ‘exposure trip-cum-workshop’ for students under the ‘Arunachal Rising’ campaign at Silluk village in East Siang district – the first zero-waste village of Arunachal Pradesh – on 21 March.

The workshop was aimed at promoting the habit of cleanliness, recycling and waste management among the youths.

Addressing the students, Mebo ADC Ainsten Koyu urged them to be “young leaders in adopting a zero-waste lifestyle,” and expressed hope that the example set by Silluk village would inspire and motivate them to imbibe the habit of recycling, cleanliness and proper waste segregation in their respective schools, colonies and villages.

“If the people of Silluk village can do it, you can also achieve them in your respective schools and colonies,” added Koyu.

Pasighat-based NGO Green Squad’s team leader Niku Prasad Shah made a presentation on waste segregation guidelines; the importance of waste segregation at source; introduction of magic bag (by Green Squad) for collection of solid waste; introduction of a recycling laboratory at the IGJ GHSS, Pasighat, and ways to reduce, reuse and recycle for a sustainable future.

During the tour of the village, Swachh Silluk Abhiyan (SSA) chairman Kepang Nong Borang briefed the students and teachers on how Silluk has achieved zero waste status by recycling solid waste, using eco-friendly dustbins in every house in the village, participating in cleanliness drives, and engaging in wet waste composting.

SSA president Jojong Borang also spoke.

The workshop was attended by students from the Government Gandhi Secondary School, Pasighat and the upper primary school in Silluk, besides gaon burahs, SSA members, and teachers.

A short video titled ‘Zero-waste Silluk village’ was screened during the daylong workshop. (DIPRO)