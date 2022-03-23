Fires burn down 3 houses

AALO, 22 Mar: Two kutcha houses were completely burned down in a fire that broke out at around 10 pm in PI Colony here in West Siang district on Monday.

No loss of life has been reported, and the prime cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, a single SPT building (kitchen), owned by one Gebom Angu, near the national highway here was reduced to ashes in a fire at around 5 pm on Sunday.

On hearing the news, West Siang DC Penga Tato and CO Asunam Perme visited the spot. The RCC building was saved with the help of Angu village youths and two water tankers of the TTC company.

Immediate interim relief will be provided to the victims by the district administration. (DIPRO)