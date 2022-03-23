Free LPG cylinders distributed under Mehao WS to reduce dependence on forest

ROING, 22 Mar: The Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary (WS) division and the Valley Flame Agency (IOC) organised a free LPG cylinder distribution programme at Injonu village in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

During the programme, MLA Mutchu Mithi emphasised on the correct utilisation of the cylinders to reduce direct dependence on forest and its products.

He also called for conserving the rich flora and fauna still available in the Mishmi Hill region.

Mehao WS Division DFO Mori Riba requested the local beneficiaries of the forest fringe community to make the best use of fuel-saving devices and gradually stop felling trees and depending on the forest for wood fuel and fodder.

Koronu CO Aniyang Ratan advised the wildlife department to “create alternative incentives for the forest fringe community to reduce their dependence on the forest and its products, besides also coming up with ways to discourage outsiders from hunting in the area, with the help of NGOs and SHGs.”

Mehao Wildlife Range Forest Officer Kabuk Lego informed that so far, 141 cylinders have been distributed to the beneficiaries of forest fringe villages under the Mehao WS division, such as Bhismaknagar, Koronu, Injuno, Horupahar, Simari, Balek, Abango and Denlo.

The main objective of the free LPG cylinder distribution programme was to encourage ecological restoration and development activities within the wildlife sanctuary and its surrounding fridge areas by reducing use of wood fuel and fodder extraction by the forest fringe dwellers; boost the forest and wildlife habitats of the sanctuary; and to reduce the workload on women who collect wood fuel and fodder from the forests.