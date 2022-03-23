IFCSAP president lauds Adis for carrying forward indigenous belief system

PARBUK, 22 Mar: Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) president Katung Wahge lauded the Adis in particular and the people of Lower Dibang Valley district for their consistent endeavour to carry forward their faith and belief system in its pristine form.

Addressing the gathering at the silver jubilee celebration of the Donyi Polo Yelam Gangging in Parbuk on Tuesday, Wahge said that the indigenous movements started by the Adis, with pioneers like Golgi Bote

late Talom Rukbo, have “made deep impacts on Donyi Polo believers, as also on other faith groups.”

“Prayer halls and cultural centres like gangging, gamgi, nyedar namlo, meder nello and Donyi Polo namlo today are the impacts of such reformation movements started by the Adis,” the IFCSAP president said.

He appealed to the people to “socialise and transmit the indigenous knowledge systems and tribal languages to the youths, who will be carrying them forward to the next generation.”

Earlier, Wahge, along with Tourism Director Abu Tayeng released a souvenir published in commemoration of the 25 years of the gangging’s journey.

The IFCSAP president was accompanied by a team of central executive committee members of the IFCSAP.

The Donyi Polo Yelam Gangging was inaugurated by Golgi Bote late Talom Rukbo on 22 March, 1997 here in Lower Dibang Valley district. Since then, the gangging has completed 25 years of its existence.