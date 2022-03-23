Group on fam tour of Bhalukpong-Tawang circuit

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: A group of 20 people left for an eight-day familiarisation tour of the Bhalukpong-Bomdila-Dirang-Tawang circuit on Tuesday.

This is the eighth tour programme organised by the tourism department under the state government’s ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ initiative.

The members of the group, comprising stakeholders from Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri, Kamle and Lower Subansiri districts, were selected during the recently held homestay programme in Ziro (Lower Subansiri) and the training workshops on ‘destination management & homestay hospitality’ held at Anini and Yingkiong.

Attending the send-off ceremony here, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo motivated the participants to “spearhead the Arunachal tourism movement in the state by offering best hospitality to the visiting guests.” He also exhorted them to “take tourism as an avenue for self-employment.”

Tourism Deputy Director (HRD) Bengia Manna Sonam advised the group to learn about the operation of homestays while on tour.

“There are 333 registered homestays so far in urban and rural areas of the state,” Sonam informed.