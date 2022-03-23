Lower Siang finalises AAP under JJM

LIKABALI, 22 Mar: Eleven schemes amounting to Rs 698.59 lakhs were approved under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for the 2022-23 FY by the Lower Siang District Water & Sanitation Mission during a meeting held here on Monday.

Lower Siang DC Marto Riba advised the engineers to “work with dedication and keep strict watch on the mission (JJM) works being carried out in various rural villages in the district.”

Riba also asked them to identify the best performing villagers, who will be awarded later.

Gensi PHE&WS AE Durik Kato made a presentation on the ongoing, spillover, sanctioned and proposed schemes, and on water supply schemes under the JJM for approval and technical sanction by the state-level scheme selection committee. (DIPRO)