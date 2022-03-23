Lapung wins silver, Tinku bronze in weightlifting c’ship

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Shankar Lapung of Arunachal Pradesh won a silver medal and Golom Tinku a bronze medal in the youth category at the Indian Weightlifting Federation Youth, Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championship at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Tuesday.

Lapung lifted 111 kgs in snatch and 132 kgs in clean & jerk for a total of 243 kgs.

Tinku lifted a total of 234 kgd [snatch 102 kgs + clean & jerk 132 kgs].

Both Lapung and Tinku competed in the 61 kg bodyweight category.

The gold medal was won by T Madhavan of Tamil Nadu by lifting 117 kgd in snatch and 140 kgs in clean & jerk for a total of 257 kgs.