Arunachal’s Nikum declared player of the match in Hero I-League

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Gyamar Nikum from Arunachal Pradesh, currently playing for Rajasthan United Football Club {RUFC} in the Hero-I League, was declared player of the match for his brilliant performance in the match against Churchill Brothers FC in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Monday.

RUFC defeated Churcill Brothers 2-0 in the match.

Nikum, one of the youngest players to make his debut in the I-League, has been an integral part of the RUFC’s main squad in the current Hero I-League.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association congratulated Nikum on his remarkable feat.