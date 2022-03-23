Loan disbursement mela organised

YUPIA, 22 Mar: The agriculture & horticulture department organised a ‘training-cum-loan disbursement mela’ under the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) and the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday.

Nine beneficiaries, including SHGs and progressive individual farmers were disbursed loans under the two schemes.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa said that, despite many issues and challenges, the agriculture & horticulture department, in collaboration with banks, “has been successful

in implementing very good ambitious schemes with so many advantages to make the people of Arunachal self-reliant.”

ZPC Chukhu Bablu spoke about “receding trust factor in the banks,” and said that “it needs to improve and all stakeholders should put extra effort to make implementation of scheme successful.”

District Agriculture Officer Maze Piel advised the farmers to not misuse the loan amounts in unnecessary works. He assured that the department would give all technical support needed.

SBI Lead Bank Manager Ranjit Singh spoke on the procedure of repayment by the beneficiaries.

Experts from the KVK and the horticulture department gave training on cultivation practice of buck wheat, OoBolu, finger millets, integrated pest management and cultivation practice of horticulture.

DHO Bullo Tama, the ANBY nodal officer, ANKY EAC N Panggam, the ADOs, HDOs, officials, SHGs and progressive farmers attended the training. (DIPRO)