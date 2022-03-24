Discontinuation of orders and guidelines under Disaster Management Act

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday decided to discontinue orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005 after taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the government in dealing with the Covid pandemic.

In an official communication to the states and union territories, Union Secretary Home Ajay Bhalla stated, “After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, the NDMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for Covid containment measures,” adding that no further order may be issued after expiry of existing MHA order dated 25th February.

However, the union secretary maintained that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) advisories on Covid containment measures, including on the use of face mask and hand hygiene will be continued to guide overall national response to the pandemic.

“In view of the nature of the disease, we still need to remain watchful of the situation. Wherever any surge in the number of cases is observed, the states and UTs may consider taking prompt and proactive action at local level, as advised by MoHFW from time to time,” the secretary home added.

He further suggested that the states and union territories consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for Covid containment measures.

“The states/ UTs may continue to follow the SOPs/advisories that have been or are being issued by the MoHFW from time to time for Covid containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including observing Covid-appropriate behavior,” the secretary stated.