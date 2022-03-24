Shaheed Diwas rally organized at Ziro

ZIRO, 23 Mar: Remembering the valour and sacrifices of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas, the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) on Wednesday took out a rally from the college campus via Hari village-NH13-Rake Lembo-Tazang village-Kalung village and back.

Earlier, the rally, organized as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was flagged off by college Principal, Dr Fr Allwyn Mendoz and participated by the staff and students of the college.