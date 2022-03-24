Training prog for PRI members held

SEPPA, 23 Mar: A three days training programme for PRI members of Bana block (Papu Valley, Bana and Watte) concluded successfully at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Bana in East Kameng district on Wednesday.

Resource persons from various departments, including master trainers from Panchayati Raj department and the State Bank of India, imparted training on roles and responsibilities of PRI members in departmental schemes.

The trainees also donated generously for purchase of library furniture for Bana GHSS. (DIPRO)