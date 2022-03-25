Assam Rifles Shillong celebrates raising day

SHILLONG, 24 Mar: The Assam Rifles (AR) here in Meghalaya celebrated the AR’s 187th raising day on Thursday in the presence of union MoS for Home Nityanand Rai and others.

Addressing the gathering, Rai hailed the contributions of the Assam Rifles in fighting insurgency, especially in the Northeast and in Jammu & Kashmir. The MoS also recalled “the contribution made by Col Viplav Tripathi and four others in the November 2021 Manipur encounter with insurgents, in which the wife and a child of the colonel also lost their lives.”

He also praised the women forces present on the occasion, saying that they have “contributed to a large number of deployment in the list of riflewomen on frontline duties.”

Among others, AR DG Lt Gen PC Nair attended the event.