Meeting on routine immunisation held

TAWANG, 24 Mar: A ‘district task force meeting on routine immunisation, Covid-19 vaccination-cum-coordination meeting of medical officers and administrative officers’ was chaired by Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo here on Thursday.

The DC urged the administrative and medical officers to work in close coordination with the PRI members, GBs, and other prominent figures of the society.

“The ASHAs and anganwadi workers are our real soldiers in the field, and we have to recognise and appreciate their services,” he said.

DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema made a presentation on “the Covid-19 vaccination and routine immunisation achievements of the district,” which was followed by presentations by the MOs of various PHCs and CHCs.

Nodal officer Dr Namgey Dakpa informed about the “progress achieved till so far in registration under CMAAY and Ayushman Bharat PMJAY,” but added that, “though the district has been trying its best to achieve the target given by the government, the pace of uploading data online is hampered due to the slow and erratic data service connectivity.”

DMO Dr Wangdi Lama and MS Dr N Namshum also spoke. (DIPRO)