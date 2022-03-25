Vocational prog on vermicomposting held

MOPAKHAT, 24 Mar: Fifteen rural youths and women participated in a vocational training programme on ‘Vermicomposting for entrepreneurship development of rural youths’, organised here by the Longding KVK from 17-24 March.

During the programme, KVK Head (in-charge) A Kirankumar Singh highlighted “the process and methods of vermicomposting with the use of locally available materials with the help of vermibed, which is low-cost and feasible for the local condition.”

Singh also demonstrated the activities to be carried out for preparing vermicompost.