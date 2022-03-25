Awareness prog on jhum cultivation held

ANGU, 24 Mar: Forty-seven farmers participated in an ‘awareness-cum-sensitisation programme and training on improvement of jhum cultivation through horticultural intervention’ at Angu village in West Siang district on Thursday.

During the programme, Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry’s m4agri project field manager Martha Geyi apprised the farmers of the project’s objectives, locations to be covered under the project, farmers’ registration process for the project, and the benefits and advantages of registering under the project.

Plant pathology scientist Dr Raghuveer Singh and horticulture scientist Dr Theja Angami from the ICAR, Basar (Leparada) apprised the farmers about using fallow land for jhum cultivation to improve their income, identification and control of bunchy top virus disease in banana, Gandhi bug pest management in paddy crop, and use of DDT and its effects.