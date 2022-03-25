Specific investment policy for NE needed: FINER VP

NEW DELHI, 24 Mar: Federation of Industry & Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) vice president (VP) Rajeev Agarwal gave a detailed presentation on the necessity for a specific policy for the Northeast region during a meeting on ‘New India investment policy for northeastern region’ here on 23 March.

During a meeting with union Commerce & Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and members of the Northeast MP Forum, members of the FINER apprised them of why there is a need for an exclusive NER policy to attract mega investment in the region.

Numerous suggestions and propositions were presented, like establishment of a centre of excellence on various crops and defence- and railways-related industrial projects; high priority actions on land customs modernisation for opening border trade across the NER; investments in waterways, more inland container depots in the NER, and an ‘NER-focused seed fund institute for ideation level and pre-revenue grants to startups across NE region’.

Goyal commended the ideas put forward by the team and assured that a new policy would be introduced, acknowledging the current issues of the region.