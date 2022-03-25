Changlang police arrest 4 drug peddlers, including policeman

CHANGLANG, 24 Mar: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Changlang police arrested four drug peddlers, including one civil policeman, from different locations of Changlang town during a daylong drive against drug peddlers conducted on Wednesday.

The ADS team, led by Changlang Police Station OC Inspector C Yanchang, under the supervision of the SP, recovered approximately 12.34 grams of suspected heroin from the possession of the peddlers.

The peddlers have been identified as Winkap Sawin (26), Lumeong Kalo (19), APP Constable David Longri (30), and Rajan Gowala (49).

“With the arrest of the four drug peddlers from the town area, the illicit drug supply chain has been cut off,” claimed Changlang SP Mihin Gambo in a release on Thursday.