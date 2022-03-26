Gov urges people to observe Earth Hour

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: Governor BD Mishra has appealed to the people of the state to be part of Earth Hour by switching off the lights for an hour on Saturday night.

“As a good gesture of our commitment for the preservation of our environment, let us make a personal contribution by switching off the lights in our houses, office premises and commercial establishments for an hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on 26 March. This one hour of night effect will signify our commitment towards the preservation of our planet Earth for ensuring a bright future for our posterity,” the governor said in a message on Friday.

The aim of observing Earth Hour is to encourage individuals, businesses and governments around the world to be accountable for their ecological footprints and engage in dialogue and resource exchange for providing effective answers to our environmental challenges, he said.

“Earth Hour is an opportunity for the people all over the world to take part in this global event and show their support for climate change solutions. By reducing energy consumption and making some small adjustments in our daily life, we can achieve a huge change in reducing the effects of global warming. It should be always remembered that Mother Earth will continue to offer its bounty only if there is faithful care of her by the present generation,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)