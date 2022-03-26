PLP for L/Subansiri launched

ZIRO, 25 Mar: The potential linked credit plan (PLP) prepared by the NABARD for Lower Subansiri district was launched by ADC Millo Kojing here on Friday.

The overall estimated credit potential made for the district is Rs 4,335.60 lakhs for the 2022-23 financial year. Of this, the agriculture sector accounts for 3,154.60 lakhs, and micro, small and medium enterprises Rs 460.80 lakhs.

Also, the credit potential together for education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy and informal credit delivery system involving bank credit is estimated at Rs 720.20 lakhs.