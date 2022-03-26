Nalo invites investors from abroad to invest in Arunachal’s aviation sector

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo on Friday invited investors from France, Laos and Nepal to visit Arunachal Pradesh and explore the investment opportunities in the state’s aviation sector.

Attending Asia’s largest event on civil aviation, ‘Wings India 2022’, which began at Hyderabad on 24 March, Nalo highlighted Arunachal’s huge potentials in eco- and adventure tourism, and welcomed airline operators, investors, developers, etc, to “visit Arunachal to study the opportunities and venture into the aviation business in the state.”

Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil M Naik had a one-to-one interaction with the CEOs and executives of different airline operators, developers and manufacturers, and appealed to them to visit Arunachal “to study the scope of investment and participation in aviation activities.”

Assistant Civil Aviation Director Priyam Borthakur also attended the summit.

The theme of the event this year is ‘India@75: New horizon for aviation industry’.

Ministers from France, Laos and Nepal also attended the event on Friday.