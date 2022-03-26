Seppa WPS becomes state’s first to get ISO certification

SEPPA, 25 Mar: The women police station (WPS) here in East Kameng district has become the first WPS in the state to get International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification.

“The WPS has been functioning since November 2018, and has a track record of 98 percent crime workout percentage,” East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta informed.

“Now it has been provided with best of facilities, such as well-furnished OC room, record and CCTNS room, RO drinking water, hygienic lockup, properly maintained visitor seating area, suggestion box, canteen, etc,” he added.

Inspector Sunita Nabam is the OC of the WPS here. (DIPRO)