ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: The 22nd State Level Open Arm Wrestling Championship will be held in Naharlagun on 15 and 16 April.

The event will be a qualifier for the National Arm-Wrestling Championship, which is scheduled to be held later this year in Hyderabad.

Cash prizes for the ‘champion of the champions’ in both men’s and women’s categories have been sponsored by Pakmik Taipodia, of Likabali, Lower Siang district, said Aruna-chal Pradesh Arm Wrestling Association secretary-general Pakjar Taipodia.