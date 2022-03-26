Tario lifts 286 kgs to become national champion

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: Arunachal’s Markio Tario became the senior national weightlifting champion in the 67 kg bodyweight category with a total lift of 286 kgs in the ongoing National Weightlifting Championships in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Thursday.

Tario lifted 128 kgs in snatch and 158 kgs in clean & jerk to win the title.

He also clinched a silver medal.

Tario, who graduated to the senior category this year, is a former combined national champion in both youth and junior sections, informed the Arunachal Weightlifting Association.

However, former Commonwealth Youth Games champion Jimjang Deru could not live up to the expectations and finished at 10th position.

Competing in the senior 67 kg bodyweight category, Deru lifted 110 kgs in snatch and 144 kgs in clean & jerk.