Law students given paralegal volunteer trg by APSLSA

ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) on Saturday conducted an ‘online paralegal volunteer training programme’ for the students of the Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College (JGGLC).

The programme was organised under the guidance of APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai and JGGLC Principal Dr G George, in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta Chairman Justice PK Saikia, who spoke on “the menace of corruption in public offices and the role the lokayukta performs in preventing them.”

Chai conducted a session on the free legal aid scheme, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, and alternative dispute redressal mechanisms such as lok adalats, customary courts, etc.

She also touched on the ‘Each one teach ten’ initiative, under which the APSLSA, with support from the union justice department, is training gaon burahs and gaon buris in spreading legal awareness among the members of their respective communities.

Law & Judicial Deputy Secretary Dani Belo highlighted the relevance of paralegal volunteers in spreading legal awareness.

Other speakers included advocates Nani Modi, Raknu Konya and Labi Lombi, who spoke on topics related to the paralegal volunteer scheme, child rights, and women’s rights.

Sixty-five students were trained and inducted as paralegal volunteers by the APSLSA.