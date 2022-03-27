State govt to develop theatre hall for performing arts

NEW DELHI, 26 Mar: Fascinated by the performance and talent of Arunachali youths in the theatre play ‘Arunachal – Ek Safarnama’, directed by National School of Drama (NSD) Assistant Professor Riken Ngomle, which was presented during the golden jubilee celebration of Arunachal Pradesh, the state government is planning to develop a theatre hall to provide a platform to young talented artists in performing arts.

In order to obtain firsthand knowledge regarding theatre halls, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein visited the NSD in New Delhi on Saturday.

During his visit, he said, “There is so much talent in our youths today and we need to create and give them a proper platform to nurture those talents. The theatre play ‘Arunachal – Ek Safarnama’ recently enacted in the golden jubilee celebrations by our youth is a testimony of their talent and creativity. The theatre hall, if developed, will give a platform to bring such artists together and for training of our theatre actors, artists and other supporting technical talent.”

He also opined that, “through theatre and drama production in a refined and improvised way, we can also preserve and promote our rich folksongs and folklores.”

The DCM visited several sections, such as the theatre hall, the sound and technical studio, the costume room, the makeup and property room, etc, of the NSD.

The DCM was accompanied by Associate Professor and Head of Repatriation Company Santanu Bose, Head of Photography & Videography Deepak Kumar, and Theatre & Acting Assistant Professor Riken Ngomle. (DCM’s PR Cell)