Min urges all to protect flora and fauna

BHALUKPONG, 26 Mar: Environment & Forests Minister Mama Natung urged the officers of the environment & forest department here in West Kameng district, along with all sections of the society, to help in protecting and preserving the flora and fauna of the area.

The minister said this during his visit here on his way to Tawang. He met the officials of the district administration

and the environment & forest department, and local leaders of the area.

Natung lauded the stakeholders for conducting awareness campaigns on the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan.

The minister also directed the officers of the forest department to cooperate with the locals in preventing forest fires and wanton destruction of forests.