Workshop on climate change mitigation held

ZIRO, 26 Mar: A workshop on ‘Climate change mitigation & ecosystem resilience’ was organised by Saint Claret College, Ziro, in collaboration with the environment, forests & climate change department, here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

The workshop, sponsored by the NABARD, was organised in line with the Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration. Various topics of importance were delved into during the six technical sessions of the workshop.

PCCF Ngilyang Tam highlighted the importance of such workshops “in the context of depleting environment,” while

NABARD DDM Mewang Lowang presented a brief on the NABARD’s initiatives in mitigating the problems associated with climate change.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Environment & Climate Change) Rajesh S presented a brief on the Pakke Declaration “and how it can impact positive change in our efforts towards conservation of the environment.”

Hapoli Forest Division DFO Abhinav Kumar stressed on “the need to develop an ecosystem that would be resilient to respond to the ongoing climate change.”

DMO Dr Tage Kanno dwelt on the community-based efforts for biodiversity conservation, and Environment Director Dohu Robin explained what actions are being taken in Arunachal Pradesh under the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change. Artist and conservationist Millo Ankha conducted a session on ‘Bridging traditional knowledge systems and climate change’.

Meanwhile, in a pioneering step towards taking “climate action at the individual level,” against the backdrop of the Pakke Declaration on Climate Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh, “the event also built capacity among the students to estimate their carbon footprints to enable them to adopt carbon neutral lifestyles,” the college informed in a release.

The participants were divided into groups, and each participant audited their carbon footprint through an online carbon footprint calculator.

The workshop was attended by students and staff of SCCZ, staff and officers of the Hapoli forest division, community leaders, and representatives of NGO Ngunu Ziro, the Apatani Women’s Association of Ziro, and the All Ziro Gaon Bura Gaon Buri Association.