Gov interacts with designated airport security personnel

ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: Governor BD Mishra interacted with the officers and personnel of the Indian Reserve Battalions selected for security duties at the Hollongi airport, during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

The selected police personnel are now being deputed for airport security training, prior to being posted at the Hollongi airport.

“The responsibility of the airport security at Hollongi airport is at present given to the state police. Therefore, our police personnel on security duty at the airport will be the centre of attention, and their conduct, performance and interaction during security duties like frisking, searching and checking will be the indicator of the overall work efficiency and dignity of the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the governor said.

Stating that “the security personnel at the airport have huge responsibility and they are the cutting edge to ensure that the airport, the aircraft, the passengers and the aircrew always remain secure and safe,” Mishra advised them to take the training seriously, imbibe self-discipline and be proactive in their approach towards duty.

“The security personnel’s dress, bearing, smart turnout and communication skill will be a matter of watch and assessment by all those who will pass through the airport,” he said.

The governor, who has been closely monitoring the progress of the Hollongi airport construction, said that sending off the first batch of police personnel for airport security training “is the right approach towards a good beginning and reflects the will and commitment of the state government.”

He commended the police department for the proactive step.

GoAP security adviser Maj Gen SC Mohanty briefed the governor about the selection and training courses for the personnel, and informed that the training courses will be concluded in three stages and will be completed by the end of May.

Governor’s Secretary Bosco BF George and SP (Security) John Pada were also present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)