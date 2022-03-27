Nat’l conference on domestic violence held

TEZU, 26 Mar: Legal experts, academicians from outside the state, and faculty members and 150 students of the Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district participated in a national conference themed ‘Identification of abusive relationships and prevention of domestic violence’, organised by the IGGC’s economics department on Saturday.

During the seminar, which was sponsored by the National Commission for Women, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women Member Secretary M Taipodia Jini spoke on “the perception, roles and functions of the commission,” and advised the students and other people to “change the mindset and attitude of the people towards their female counterparts.”

Prof Pranjal Sharma from Dibrugarh University’s sociology department delivered a lecture on “sociological understanding of the notion of domestic violence” and highlighted some real-life domestic violence cases that occurred in Dibrugarh (Assam), along with the remedial measures taken.

IGGC Education Department Assistant Professor Dr Tage Yama made a presentation on the forms of abuse and highlighted the ways and means to identify different abusive relationships, while Education Department Assistant Professor Dr SK Pradhan made a presentation on the role of education in prevention of domestic violence.

Advocate Sunil Mow described the provisions and procedures outlined in the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

IGGC Principal (in-charge) Dr MK Jana and Economics Associate Professors Drs Brajen Das and Fames Linggi also spoke.