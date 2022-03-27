Piglets, feeding materials distributed

LEMPIA, 26 Mar: Sixty-six piglets along with feeding materials were distributed to 22 beneficiaries of the Apatani valley during a ‘training-cum-distribution’ programme organised by NGO Ziro Valley Charity Mission Society (ZVCMS) at Lempia village in Lower Subansiri district 26 March.

The programme was organised in collaboration with Shillong (Meghalaya)-based North Eastern Community Resources Management Society, and was financed by the North Eastern Council.

Addressing the beneficiaries, District Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Officer Dr Hano Tama highlighted “the feeding procedure and timely treatment to the young piglets,” and advised the beneficiaries to “keep clean environment near the piglet shed areas.”

Later, Dr Tama distributed the piglets and feeding materials to the beneficiaries. All the beneficiaries fall in the below poverty line (BPL) category.

Dr Tama urged the beneficiaries to report to him immediately if any sign of disease(s) is found on their animals, so that medical intervention can be initiated on time.

ZVCMS chairman Rubu Tadii also spoke.