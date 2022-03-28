25th DPG College Day celebration

State govt strictly following NEP-2020, says Tedir

KAMBA, 27 Mar: The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 has been launched in Arunachal Pradesh and the state government is strictly following the NEP, said Education Minister Taba Tedir at the 25th Donyi Polo Government College (DPGC) Day celebration here in West Siang district on Sunday.

The minister, who inaugurated the event, said that “the state is going in the right direction and the deserving and intelligent candidates will get government jobs after clearing the APSSB and APPSCE.”

“RGU campus extension in Kamba is in pipeline,” the minister added.

Assuring to transfer science faculty members to start the BSc course in the DPGC, he appealed to the students to concentrate on their studies and take up sports activities.

Tedir also gave the nod to a memorandum submitted by DPGC Principal Dr Gindu Borang.

Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak, who was the chief patron of the celebration, advised the students to focus only on studies, saying that the college has produced many state government officers since its inception in 1996.

“Kamba will become an education hub of the state after the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi University extension centre and science department at DPGC,” the MLA said.

MLA Gokar Basar assured to have a ‘students’ waiting shed’ constructed in the college campus.

A cultural programme and felicitation of the DPGC toppers in the 2020-21 session were the other highlights of the day.

The celebration was sponsored by the family members of late Tumnya Karbak in his memory.

Earlier, Tedir, accompanied by the MLAs, the DC and other government officers, visited the government higher secondary school here and interacted with the students and the teaching staff.

Tedir requested the public not to encroach on the school’s compound, and directed the Kamba ADC and the West Siang DC to “issue the LPC for rural school and land allotment for urban school.”

He announced that the government will provide laptops to the district toppers of Classes 10 and 12, and that Rs 2 lakhs will be provided to “ST students who clear national-level entrance examination like the IIT and AIIMS.” (DIPRO)