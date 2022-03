ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh has become a Covid-19-free state after the last patient in Lohit district recovered from the disease on Saturday.

The caseload in the state remained at 64,484, while the total number of recoveries stood at 64,188, with a recovery rate of 99.54 percent.

The death count in the state remained unchanged at 296, with a mortality rate of .46 percent.

The state had reported its first Covid-19 case in April 2020.