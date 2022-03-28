Rampant encroachment over railway track reported

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: Rampant encroachment over the railway track in Kolma (or Doimukh) area of Papum Pare district – posing a risk to the track – has been reported.

Sources informed The Arunachal Times that track pillars marking the land demarcated for the railways authority have been found uprooted and strewn along the track, adding that such encroachment may disrupt the track.

On being alerted, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa stated that he would look into the matter to ascertain the facts.

The DC had on 24 March issued an order cancelling all the land possession certificates (LPC) issued to many individuals. The cancellation of the LPCs came after several individuals were found to be indulging in illegal land development and earth-cutting in and around Itanagar township.

The DC cautioned that failure to comply with the order would attract the Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 2003.

The Arunachal Times sought a reaction from the Northeast Frontier Railways authorities but received no response.