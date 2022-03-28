DCM inspects work for Arunachal guesthouse in Ghy

GUWAHATI, 27 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inspected the ongoing construction work for the Arunachal guesthouse in Rupnagar here in Assam on Sunday.

Situated in a suitable location, one can have easy access to the Guwahati Medical College and many important institutions in Guwahati from the guesthouse.

Being constructed on a 13,038 sq mtr area, the six-floor building, once completed, will accommodate the DRC office of Guwahati and will have four VIP suites besides 11 deluxe and nine standard rooms, a conference room, a boardroom, a waiting hall, dining, and kitchens.

Major construction work for the building has been completed and the remaining interior work is expected to be completed by the end of September.

The DCM urged the executing agency to “complete the interior works on time and maintain quality by using superior building materials for durability.”

Mein was accompanied by GA Secretary Sadhana Deori and Guwahati DRC Dilip Kr Chutia. (DCM’s PR Cell)