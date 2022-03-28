Arunachal stall draws crowd at ‘Ishan Manthan’

NEW DELHI, 27 Mar: Hundreds thronged the colourful stall set up by the Arunachal Pradesh tourism department, showcasing the rich cultures of various tribes of the state, during the three-day ‘Ishan Manthan’ cultural festival organised here by the central government.

The festival, which concluded on Sunday, was aimed at showcasing and promoting the cultural heritage of

the various communities of the Northeast Indian states to the world.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishen Reddy, who had earlier inaugurated the festival, also visited the Arunachal stall. He interacted with the staffers and said that “the union government places a special focus on all-around development of Northeast India.”

Union Ports & Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also visited the stall.