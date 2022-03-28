Obom Tangu wins Arunachal Idol Season 5

TAWANG, 27 Mar: Obom Tangu was declared the winner of ‘Arunachal Idol Season 5’ in the grand finale of the contest held at the general ground here on Saturday.

Damchin Norbu was adjudged the first runner-up, followed by Temba Dorjee, Teli Menia and Radhe Yabiang Millo.

The winners received cash awards and certificates. The panel of judges included Dambi Jini, Carolina Norbu, Thupten Tsering, Mibi Nyodu Taring and Nokngam Lukham.

Among others, union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, MP Tapir Gao, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal Nadimul Haque, and Sports Minister Mama Natung attended the finale.

While Rijiju said that he would discuss the issue of sponsorship for such events with the state government and others, Gao urged the youths to “take part in all kinds of events to show their talents and also to carry forward the rich traditional culture of the state to a great height.”

Khandu responded positively to a two-point memorandum submitted by the Arunachal Idol team.

“Grant-in-aid for establishment of a music academy will be examined by the youth affairs minister, and the state government will take a decision on it,” the CM said.

Arunachal Idol chairman Malla Attu also spoke.